Inter-state fake marriage gang busted, 2 arrested

In a coordinated operation, the New Delhi District Police claimed to have busted an inter-state gang targeting women through fake marriage proposals, looting them of gold jewellery worth lakhs, the police said.

Advertisement

Within 24 hours after a complaint was filed at the Parliament Street police station on February 17, the police arrested two persons - Abhinav Singh and his accomplice Karan Sharma - uncovering a chilling pattern of deception carried out through online matrimonial platforms.

Advertisement

On February 17, a 35-year-old woman from Panipat approached the police. In her complaint, the woman stated that she met Abhinav Singh via a matrimonial website where he projected himself as a prospective suitor, said Devesh Kumar Mahla, Additional Commissioner of Police, New Delhi.

Advertisement

The duo agreed to meet at a gurdwara. During the meeting, Singh allegedly convinced the woman to hand over her gold chain and bracelets on the pretext of keeping them safe. Moments later, he fled with her jewellery, two mobile phones and a bag containing important documents, the cop added.

Subsequently, a case under Sections 318(4) and 316(2) of the BNS was registered at the Parliament Street police station and an investigation was launched, Mahla said.

Advertisement

A special team scrutinised footage from over 200 CCTV cameras and conducted technical surveillance, leading to the arrest of Singh and his associate.

During interrogation, Singh confessed to running a matrimonial fraud racket. He told the police that he targeted divorced women across several cities, including Noida, Indore, Ludhiana, Jaipur and Delhi.

His accomplice, Karan Sharma, a cab driver, played a crucial role by arranging a car fitted with a fake number plate to create the impression of a businessman and help him escape after committing the crime.

The cop said Singh is a habitual offender. He was earlier arrested in a cheating case and had jumped parole. His accomplice, Sharma from Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly turned to crime as he was struggling to repay a debt of Rs 6 lakh.