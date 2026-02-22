DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Inter-state fake marriage gang busted, 2 arrested

Inter-state fake marriage gang busted, 2 arrested

Used to target divorced women, flee with jewellery

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:09 AM Feb 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

In a coordinated operation, the New Delhi District Police claimed to have busted an inter-state gang targeting women through fake marriage proposals, looting them of gold jewellery worth lakhs, the police said.

Advertisement

Within 24 hours after a complaint was filed at the Parliament Street police station on February 17, the police arrested two persons - Abhinav Singh and his accomplice Karan Sharma - uncovering a chilling pattern of deception carried out through online matrimonial platforms.

Advertisement

On February 17, a 35-year-old woman from Panipat approached the police. In her complaint, the woman stated that she met Abhinav Singh via a matrimonial website where he projected himself as a prospective suitor, said Devesh Kumar Mahla, Additional Commissioner of Police, New Delhi.

Advertisement

The duo agreed to meet at a gurdwara. During the meeting, Singh allegedly convinced the woman to hand over her gold chain and bracelets on the pretext of keeping them safe. Moments later, he fled with her jewellery, two mobile phones and a bag containing important documents, the cop added.

Subsequently, a case under Sections 318(4) and 316(2) of the BNS was registered at the Parliament Street police station and an investigation was launched, Mahla said.

Advertisement

A special team scrutinised footage from over 200 CCTV cameras and conducted technical surveillance, leading to the arrest of Singh and his associate.

During interrogation, Singh confessed to running a matrimonial fraud racket. He told the police that he targeted divorced women across several cities, including Noida, Indore, Ludhiana, Jaipur and Delhi.

His accomplice, Karan Sharma, a cab driver, played a crucial role by arranging a car fitted with a fake number plate to create the impression of a businessman and help him escape after committing the crime.

The cop said Singh is a habitual offender. He was earlier arrested in a cheating case and had jumped parole. His accomplice, Sharma from Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly turned to crime as he was struggling to repay a debt of Rs 6 lakh.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts