Inter-state sex determination racket busted in Ghaziabad, two agents arrested

A coordinated effort by district health authorities and local police led to the dismantling of an inter-state pre-natal sex determination racket operating from a brick kiln in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The racket, involving agents from various regions, was busted on March 12.

Health authorities received a tip-off about the racket and arranged for a decoy customer to contact agent Satinder, who worked at a private hospital in Nangloi, Delhi.

The decoy customer met Satinder at Udyog Vihar Metro Station and handed over Rs 35,000. Satinder then instructed the customer’s driver to proceed to Ghaziabad, said Dr Brahmdeep Singh, Civil Surgeon, Jhajjar.

Advertisement

The health department team tracked the vehicle, and once in Ghaziabad, Satinder transferred the customer to another agent, Narendra. The team apprehended Narendra, while Kapil Kasana, who performed the illegal gender determination test, managed to escape, he added.

Satinder and Kapil had been previously arrested in an illegal gender testing case in Delhi.

Advertisement

Kapil is facing charges in a PC-PNDT case registered in Ghaziabad. A case under the PC-PNDT Act has been filed against Satinder, Narendra, and Kapil Kasana at the Tila Mod police station in Ghaziabad.

The authorities seized a portable ultrasound machine used in the illegal activity.