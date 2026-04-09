Interactive session on Indian Knowledge Systems held under ‘Sadhana Saptah’

The Department of Higher Education organised an interactive session on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) as part of ‘Mission Sadhana Saptah 2026’, observed from April 2 to 8.

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The week also marked the Foundation Day of the Capacity Building Commission and the completion of five years of ‘Mission Karmayogi’.

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The session focused on the relevance of IKS in modern education, research, and governance, emphasising the integration of traditional wisdom into contemporary frameworks.

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Delivering the welcome address, Joint Secretary (Administration) Syed Ekram Rizvi highlighted the Capacity Building Commission’s efforts to strengthen citizen-centric governance through online learning initiatives aimed at enhancing skills and knowledge.

The keynote address was delivered by Mohan Raghavan, Associate Professor, Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad. Drawing from his interdisciplinary expertise in biomedical engineering, heritage science, and artificial intelligence, he spoke on the transformative potential of IKS in higher education.

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“The market potential of IKS is significant, but its true strength lies in education,” he said.

“IKS should not be treated as a separate discipline but as a multidisciplinary framework enriching fields like science, engineering, humanities, and management. Integrating IKS allows universities to move beyond rote learning towards a holistic model combining knowledge, application, and values (dharma).

“This approach aligns with contemporary educational reforms, fostering research, innovation, and critical thinking rooted in India’s cultural heritage. Institutions adopting IKS can offer interdisciplinary programs, encourage original research, and produce graduates who are skilled, culturally aware, and socially responsible. This integration is essential for building a globally competitive education system connected to its roots.”