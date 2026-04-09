icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Interactive session on Indian Knowledge Systems held under ‘Sadhana Saptah’

Interactive session on Indian Knowledge Systems held under ‘Sadhana Saptah’

Experts highlight transformative potential of Indian Knowledge Systems in higher education, research, and governance

article_Author
TNS
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:27 PM Apr 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Department of Higher Education organised an interactive session on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) as part of ‘Mission Sadhana Saptah 2026’, observed from April 2 to 8. Image Credits/ Instagram @eduminofindia
Advertisement

The Department of Higher Education organised an interactive session on Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) as part of ‘Mission Sadhana Saptah 2026’, observed from April 2 to 8.

Advertisement

The week also marked the Foundation Day of the Capacity Building Commission and the completion of five years of ‘Mission Karmayogi’.

Advertisement

The session focused on the relevance of IKS in modern education, research, and governance, emphasising the integration of traditional wisdom into contemporary frameworks.

Advertisement

Delivering the welcome address, Joint Secretary (Administration) Syed Ekram Rizvi highlighted the Capacity Building Commission’s efforts to strengthen citizen-centric governance through online learning initiatives aimed at enhancing skills and knowledge.

The keynote address was delivered by Mohan Raghavan, Associate Professor, Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad. Drawing from his interdisciplinary expertise in biomedical engineering, heritage science, and artificial intelligence, he spoke on the transformative potential of IKS in higher education.

Advertisement

“The market potential of IKS is significant, but its true strength lies in education,” he said.

“IKS should not be treated as a separate discipline but as a multidisciplinary framework enriching fields like science, engineering, humanities, and management. Integrating IKS allows universities to move beyond rote learning towards a holistic model combining knowledge, application, and values (dharma).

“This approach aligns with contemporary educational reforms, fostering research, innovation, and critical thinking rooted in India’s cultural heritage. Institutions adopting IKS can offer interdisciplinary programs, encourage original research, and produce graduates who are skilled, culturally aware, and socially responsible. This integration is essential for building a globally competitive education system connected to its roots.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts