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Home / Delhi / International call centre busted in Delhi; 11 held for Rs 100-crore fraud

International call centre busted in Delhi; 11 held for Rs 100-crore fraud

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:06 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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The police said the syndicate had allegedly duped victims of around Rs 100 crore. The police seized Rs 41 lakh in cash, 29 laptops, 25 mobile phones, eight routers and a car.
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The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police has busted an alleged international call centre operating from a rented premises in Pitampura and arrested 11 persons, including two women, for allegedly cheating victims in the US through a tech-support scam involving gift cards and cryptocurrency.

Those arrested have been identified as Kawal Preet Singh (43), Prashant Nanda (29), Akshat Singh (25), Chitra Narah (27), Rohan Jairath (31), Gaurav Saklani (24), Sachin Ghildiyal (26), Irshad Rahman (22), Navneet, alias Naveen (28), Nigthoujam (25) and Phebo Wangshu (27).

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The police said the syndicate had allegedly duped victims of around Rs 100 crore. The police seized Rs 41 lakh in cash, 29 laptops, 25 mobile phones, eight routers and a car.

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Acting on intelligence about an illegal international call centre, an IFSO team raided a house in Shivaji Market, Pitampura village, on September 21. The search led to the apprehension of 11 persons, who were allegedly operating the call centre and targeting victims in the US by posing as technical-support personnel.

A case was registered under Sections 318(4), 319(2), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act at the Special Cell police station, New Delhi.

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According to the police, the syndicate used a multi-layered tech-support fraud. Its members allegedly remotely installed malware on victims’ computers, triggering pop-up texts directing them to a number for technical assistance.

When victims called the number, their calls were allegedly routed to the Pitampura call centre through Micro-SIP, a soft-phone application. Call centre agents, following pre-defined scripts, allegedly told victims that their computers had been compromised.

The victims were then allegedly persuaded to install “Ultra Viewer”, allowing the fraudsters to remotely access their computers. They were subsequently told that the alleged malware had also compromised their bank accounts.

The victims were then allegedly transferred to persons posing as bank officials. Using US-based numbers through the Google Voice application, the alleged fake bankers asked victims to purchase gift cards, including iTunes, Sephora, Target and Google Pay, or, in some cases, transfer cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin.

The police said the gift card details were shared through WhatsApp groups with key members of the syndicate and subsequently redeemed or encashed elsewhere.

In some cases, the accused allegedly sent forged communications purportedly issued by the FBI and other US federal agencies to intimidate victims and make the fraud appear genuine. The police has identified other key members of the syndicate based in India and abroad, and efforts are underway to apprehend them.

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