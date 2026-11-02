Interstate cocaine supply network busted, four arrested

The Delhi Police have busted an alleged interstate cocaine trafficking network operating in Delhi-NCR with the arrest of four persons, including a Ghanaian national, and the recovery of 136 grams of cocaine, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Hukumuddin, Jabid Hussan, Mushtaq and Charles Owusu, alias Johnson, a Ghanaian national. The police said the network allegedly supplied cocaine to young people frequenting prominent pubs and bars in South Delhi and Gurugram.

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The case began on May 26, when the Crime Branch received information that Hukumuddin, a resident of Chhatarpur, was allegedly supplying cocaine in Delhi-NCR and would deliver a consignment in Dwarka. A team of the Western Range-II unit laid a trap near Dwarka, Sector 9, and apprehended him after he allegedly attempted to flee and resisted arrest.

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A search led to the recovery of 106 grams of cocaine, which tested positive for the drug during preliminary examination by a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, the police said. An FIR was subsequently registered under Sections 8 and 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Crime Branch police station on May 27.

During interrogation, Hukumuddin allegedly disclosed that he had procured the consignment from Jabid Hussan, a resident of Kharak village in Chhatarpur, who was supplying cocaine to him for further distribution.

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Jabid was arrested in Nuh, Haryana, on August 17. During questioning, he allegedly told investigators that he had obtained the drug from Mushtaq, also a resident of Kharak village. Mushtaq was arrested on August 18 and allegedly disclosed that he had procured cocaine from Charles Owusu, alias Johnson, who was living in Delhi.

Acting on the leads, the Crime Branch conducted a raid at Charles’s rented accommodation in Devli Extension, Khanpur, on October 20. The police recovered 30 grams of cocaine during his personal search. Five mobile phones, including a keypad phone, small plastic pouches and a digital weighing machine, were also recovered during the investigation.

According to the police, Charles allegedly disclosed that he had been procuring cocaine from another Nigerian national, identified only as David, who was reportedly staying in the Chhatarpur area. Efforts are underway to trace the suspected supplier and identify other members of the network.

The police are also investigating the source of the cocaine, the alleged importer and the financial trail linked to the operation.

According to the Crime Branch, Hukumuddin (45) worked as a security guard, Jabid Hussan (41) was an auto-rickshaw driver and Mushtaq (40) worked as a taxi driver. Charles (36) is a Ghanaian national who reportedly arrived in India in 2023 on a tourist visa and did not return thereafter.

The police said the arrests at different levels of the alleged supply chain had helped expose the network’s interstate links. Further investigation is underway to identify additional suspects and establish the complete chain of supply and distribution.