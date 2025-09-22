DT
Home / Delhi / Interstate drug syndicate busted, 2 in police net

Interstate drug syndicate busted, 2 in police net

Smack worth Rs 4 crore, cash, jewellery seized
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Sep 22, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted a drug syndicate based in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, arresting two persons and seizing nearly 2 kg of smack worth around Rs 4 crore, cash and gold and silver, the police said on Sunday.

On September 15, a team apprehended Aman Khan (22), a resident of Bareilly, at the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in Delhi and recovered 214.5 grams of smack from his possession. A case was registered against the accused under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Crime Branch police station.

During questioning, Aman revealed that his travel to Delhi was arranged by Uwaise Khan (20). Following the lead, Crime Branch officials, in coordination with the local police, conducted a raid in Bareilly on September 18.

The operation led to the arrest of Uwaise from his residence in Gugai village falling under the jurisdiction of the Meerganj police station.

At his instance, the police recovered 1.76 kg of smack, Rs 10.30 lakh in cash, 435 grams of gold and 550 grams of silver.

The police said Uwaise had a criminal background. He was booked in an NDPS case at the Shyampur police station in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, in 2022. Officials said further raids were on to nab other members of the syndicate.

