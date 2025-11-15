International seminar on Guru Teg Bahadur’s legacy opens today

As the country observes the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Teg Bahadur, Bhai Vir Singh Sahitya Sadan in New Delhi is set to host an international seminar titled Guru Teg Bahadur: Defender of Faith, on Saturday, November 15.

Advertisement

The event, organised in collaboration with the Department of Punjabi, University of Delhi, aims to bring scholars, historians and public figures together to reflect on the Guru’s life, sacrifice and enduring legacy.

Advertisement

Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the seminar, with tributes in the opening session by Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Congress MP Manish Tewari and former diplomat Ambassador Navtej Sarna.

Advertisement

The academic proceedings will begin with a keynote address by eminent Punjab historian Prof Indu Banga. This session will be chaired by former ambassador KC Singh, with globally-renowned scholar Prof Mark Juergensmeyer (University of California, Santa Barbara) responding.

Across various sessions through the day, leading scholars including Dr Manmohan, Prof Dharam Singh, Prof Mohammad Idris, Dr Rakshanda Jalil, Prof Surinder Jodhka and Prof Ravinder Kumar will present papers on Guru Teg Bahadur’s life.

Advertisement

The sessions will be chaired by Prof Manjit Singh, Prof Kulvir Gojra, Prof Harpreet Kaur and Manraj Grewal.

A key highlight of the seminar will be the release of three books dedicated to Guru Teg Bahadur and his devoted companions — Bhai Sati Das, Bhai Mati Das and Bhai Dyala. Their descendants will be honoured during the event.

Another monograph, authored by Prof Dharam Singh, will acknowledge the bravery and pivotal role of Bhai Jaita in Sikh history.

The programme will also feature a special exhibition displaying sacred relics and historical hukamnamas of Guru Teg Bahadur and other Sikh Gurus. These rare artefacts are preserved by the descendants of Bhai Rup Chand, who officiated the marriage of Guru Gobind Singh, along with families from the Malwa region associated with the Guru’s lineage.

Set against a backdrop of nationwide commemorations, the seminar aims to offer a deeper understanding of the Guru’s ideals of courage, compassion and religious freedom — values that continue to resonate across generations.

Sacred relics on display

The programme will also feature a special exhibition displaying sacred relics and historical hukamnamas of Guru Teg Bahadur and other Sikh Gurus. These rare artefacts are preserved by the descendants of Bhai Rup Chand, who officiated the marriage of Guru Gobind Singh, along with families from the Malwa region associated with the Guru’s lineage. The seminar at large is being organised in collaboration with the Department of Punjabi, University of Delhi.