Home / Delhi / Inverter sales surge as power cuts hit Delhi

Inverter sales surge as power cuts hit Delhi

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Delhi government over rising power outages across the capital, citing a surge in inverter sales and increasing public distress. During her visit to...
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:31 AM Apr 16, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led Delhi government over rising power outages across the capital, citing a surge in inverter sales and increasing public distress.

During her visit to Ambedkar Colony in the Chhatarpur Assembly constituency, Atishi met with residents who complained of prolonged power cuts and irregular water supply. “It’s been less than two months since the BJP took charge, and they’ve already dismantled the 24x7 power supply system that Delhi maintained for over a decade,” she said.

Shopkeepers in the area told Atishi that inverter sales, which had remained stagnant for years, have shot up in recent weeks. “In the last 10 years, demand for inverters was negligible, but in the past month, we’ve seen a significant spike,” one dealer said.

“While the power minister claims there are no outages, people across Delhi are enduring daily cuts. In Chhatarpur, residents say power goes off even during water supply hours, which only happens once in 8–10 days.”

