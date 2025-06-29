DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / IP university opens applications for single girl child quota

IP university opens applications for single girl child quota

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:30 PM Jun 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has invited applications from eligible students under its ‘Single Girl Child’ quota for the upcoming academic session 2025-26. The university has reserved one supernumerary seat in one programme each across 15 university schools and one specialised centre to support and encourage families with a single girl child. Students seeking admission under this category must submit their applications by July 10, along with an affidavit certified by a First Class Magistrate, confirming that they are the only girl child in the family.

Advertisement

An application fee of Rs 2,500 is applicable, and can be paid either online or in person.

The detailed list of eligible programmes and all necessary instructions are available on [www.ipu.ac.in] (http://www.ipu.ac.in) and [www.ipu.admissions.nic.in] (http://www.ipu.admissions.nic.in).

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts