IP university opens applications for single girl child quota

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has invited applications from eligible students under its ‘Single Girl Child’ quota for the upcoming academic session 2025-26. The university has reserved one supernumerary seat in one programme each across 15 university schools and one specialised centre to support and encourage families with a single girl child. Students seeking admission under this category must submit their applications by July 10, along with an affidavit certified by a First Class Magistrate, confirming that they are the only girl child in the family.

An application fee of Rs 2,500 is applicable, and can be paid either online or in person.

The detailed list of eligible programmes and all necessary instructions are available on [www.ipu.ac.in] (http://www.ipu.ac.in) and [www.ipu.admissions.nic.in] (http://www.ipu.admissions.nic.in).