IP University pushes admission deadline to April 30

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGIPU) has extended the deadline for submission of online applications to its National Level Tests and merit-based programmes until April 30.

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The extension follows the earlier deadline of April 11, the university administration said on Friday. The move is aimed at enabling applicants who could not complete their submissions within the initial timeline to apply without haste.

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According to the university, applicants have been specifically advised to select the correct programme and corresponding programme code, as errors at this stage could affect their candidature.