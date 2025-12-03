IP varsity inks pact with DPSRU to boost research in pharma sciences

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) has entered into a strategic partnership with Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences & Research University (DPSRU) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at advancing collaborative research, innovation and training in pharmaceutical sciences and related fields.

The MoU was formally signed by IPU Registrar Kamal Pathak and DPSRU Registrar Ramchander Khatri.

The collaboration focuses on strengthening joint research and development in pharmaceutical sciences, bio pharmaceuticals, new drug development, and vaccine research. As part of the agreement, both institutions will work together in areas such as scientific reviews, consultancy services, tool development and innovation-driven projects.

A key component of the partnership includes exploring and securing research funding, developing documentation, and aligning institutional priorities to maximise the impact of joint initiatives.

The MoU also paves the way for shared academic opportunities, including joint training programs, internships, and faculty and student exchange initiatives focused on advanced skills and emerging technologies in biotechnology, vaccines and drug research.

In addition, both universities will collaborate on hosting joint seminars, workshops and conferences to promote capacity building and knowledge exchange in vaccine research and allied areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice- Chancellor of IP University Prof Mahesh Verma said, “This MoU will herald a new chapter in the field of research and development for the mankind.”

Both universities expressed a shared commitment to long term collaboration and meaningful outcomes benefiting research, academia and the healthcare ecosystem.