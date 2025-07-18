IP varsity invites applications for 4-yr BA-BEd programme

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has opened admissions for its four-year integrated teacher education programme (ITEP) — BA-BEd course — with applications accepted until July 18.

This programme, offered by the University School of Education at the Dwarka campus, is available for students who have qualified the national-level test conducted by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

“The programme is available with major and minor subjects in English, Economics, History, Political Science and Sociology,” said Saroj Sharma, dean of the School of Education.

The total intake for the course is 60 seats. The list of applicants will be announced on July 24, and seat allocation will follow document verification on July 29. The new academic session will begin on August 4. In case of vacant seats, a second round of counselling is scheduled to begin on August 5.