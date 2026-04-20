IP varsity to hold CETs for 78 courses from April 25

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University will conduct its Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for admissions to various programmes for the 2026-27 academic session from April 25 to May 23, officials said on Sunday.

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According to the university’s Controller of Examinations, SL Bhandarkar, the CETs will be held in offline mode using the OMR sheets in two shifts on Saturdays and Sundays during the examination period. The morning shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm, while the evening shift will run from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

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A total of 50,531 candidates are expected to appear for the entrance tests across 78 programmes. Except for PhD courses, the CETs scheduled for May 9 and 10 will also be held at centres outside Delhi-NCR, including Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow and Kolkata, in addition to centres within the region.

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Officials said admit cards will be made available on the university’s website approximately five to six days prior to the respective examination dates. Candidates have been advised that no requests for changes in date, session or examination centre will be entertained.

The university also informed that a single examination paper will be conducted for CET codes 119 and 124, which pertain to paramedical programmes.