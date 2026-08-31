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Home / Delhi / IP varsity to hold offline spot counselling for MBA, MCA from Sept 2

IP varsity to hold offline spot counselling for MBA, MCA from Sept 2

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:11 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will conduct offline spot-round counselling for admission to its MBA and MCA programmes from September 2 to 3 on its Dwarka campus.

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The complete schedule for the counselling has been uploaded on the university website, while the merit list of candidates who applied on the basis of CUET scores has also been displayed.

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Candidates appearing for the counselling will have to be physically present on the scheduled day and carry a bank draft of Rs 96,000 in favour of the University Registrar, along with the required documents.

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According to the university, candidates will be considered in order of priority. “During the counselling, first priority will be given to candidates who have appeared for entrance examinations conducted by the university and national-level tests. Second priority will be given to candidates based on their CUET score.”

The university clarified that candidates who have already secured admission will not be eligible to participate in the offline spot counselling. It also made the presence of the applicant mandatory on the day of counselling.

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The counselling is being conducted to fill available seats in the MBA and MCA programmes. Candidates have been advised to check the detailed schedule and admission-related requirements on the university websites before appearing for the counselling. For further details, candidates can visit the official GGSIPU website.

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