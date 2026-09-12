IP varsity to hold special entrance test on Sept 15

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) will conduct a Special Entrance Test (SET) on September 15 for admission to three programmes — BEd, BEd Special Education and BA (Journalism and Mass Communication).

A total of 366 applicants will appear for the examination, which will be held at the university’s Dwarka campus.

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The BEd examination will be conducted in the morning shift, while the examinations for BEd Special Education and BA (JMC) will be held in the evening shift.

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The university said admit cards could be downloaded from its website. The subjects and examination pattern for the SET will remain the same as those followed in the Common Entrance Test (CET).

Detailed information about the exam, including admit cards and other related information, is available on the university’s CET portal and websites.