IPL night ends in tragedy as 2 cousins killed in road accident

A return after watching an IPL match turned tragic for two cousins who were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a goods carrying vehicle in the Lutyens zone of the Capital, the police said on Tuesday.

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The deceased were identified as Yagya Bhatia (20), a BSc student, and his cousin Abhav Bhatia (14), studying in school, they added.

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According to officials, a PCR call was received during the night reporting a fatal collision at the Mahadev Road T-point on Ashoka Road, opposite the PNB Complex. The accident involved a motorcycle and a goods carrier.

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When the police reached the spot, two male victims were found lying unconscious on the road. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared both brought dead, an official said.

A district crime team was called to the scene, and a forensic examination was carried out, the cop added. The bodies had been shifted to the mortuary at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

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The police said a case had been registered under relevant sections based on the statement of an eyewitness. The offending vehicle has been identified, and efforts are underway to apprehend its driver.

Preliminary investigation suggests the two were returning home after watching an IPL match. Around 10.30 pm, Abhav was on a call with his father and told him they would reach home within half an hour when the accident occurred.

According to family members, Yagya, was trained under cricketer Virat Kohli’s coach Rajkumar Sharma. “He would also do net practice with Delhi Capitals. That was his favourite team. The other one, Abhav, was still in school, but he was exactly like his elder brother Yagya. He, too, would participate in all cricket matches,” a relative said.

Vuctims’ uncle Hitesh said, “Both of them were returning home on a motorcycle late at night after watching the match. While they were riding through Connaught Place near Bangla Sahib, a vehicle struck them, causing them to fall. Both sustained head injuries. Currently, their bodies are at the hospital and the post-mortem examination is still underway. Surveillance cameras are installed in that area, and we have spoken with the police officials regarding the incident.”