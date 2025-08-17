IPU students launch electric patrolling vehicle

A student-led startup at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has unveiled an indigenously designed electric patrolling vehicle on Independence Day.
The vehicle, named Zooty, has been developed by Mazout Electric, a startup incubated under the university’s Innovation and Incubation Foundation (IPU-IIF). It was launched on August 15 at the university’s East Campus and unveiled by Vice-Chancellor Padmashri Prof Mahesh Verma.
Compact and lightweight, Zooty has been built to assist security staff, facility managers and hospital workers with patrolling and logistical duties. Powered by a 0.8 kWh battery, it offers a range of more than 20 km on a single charge, a top speed of 24 kmph, and features rapid charging that can take the battery from 0 to 90 per cent in under an hour. It can carry up to 120 kg, including the rider and equipment.
The startup consists of seven young engineers — Akhil Gupta, Vipul Saini, Saksham Chopra, Madhav Sachdeva, Arnav Bhatt, Sarthak Mishra and Rahul Gupta, who began the project as a side experiment.
