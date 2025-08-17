IPU students launch electric patrolling vehicle

A student-led startup at Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has unveiled an indigenously designed electric patrolling vehicle on Independence Day.

Advertisement

The vehicle, named Zooty, has been developed by Mazout Electric, a startup incubated under the university’s Innovation and Incubation Foundation (IPU-IIF). It was launched on August 15 at the university’s East Campus and unveiled by Vice-Chancellor Padmashri Prof Mahesh Verma.

Compact and lightweight, Zooty has been built to assist security staff, facility managers and hospital workers with patrolling and logistical duties. Powered by a 0.8 kWh battery, it offers a range of more than 20 km on a single charge, a top speed of 24 kmph, and features rapid charging that can take the battery from 0 to 90 per cent in under an hour. It can carry up to 120 kg, including the rider and equipment.

Advertisement

The startup consists of seven young engineers — Akhil Gupta, Vipul Saini, Saksham Chopra, Madhav Sachdeva, Arnav Bhatt, Sarthak Mishra and Rahul Gupta, who began the project as a side experiment.