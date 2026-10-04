IRCTC hotel scam case: Court defers framing of charges against Lalu Yadav, Rabri, Tejashvi

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday deferred its decision on framing charges against former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and six others in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to the alleged IRCTC hotel scam.

Special Judge Prashant Kumar fixed October 30 for the next hearing after the matter was taken up on Saturday, when Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav appeared before the court.

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The court directed the central agency to seek instructions in light of the order passed by the predecessor court. Of the 16 accused named by the ED, the predecessor court had on September 10 discharged seven and directed that charges be framed against the remaining nine. The matter was subsequently listed for formal framing of charges on October 3.

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The predecessor court had earlier observed that there was a “strong suspicion” against the accused. It also said the nature, timing and course of the investigation did not indicate that the ED’s complaint was motivated by political vendetta against Lalu Prasad, as alleged by his counsel.

In the related CBI case, the court had framed corruption charges against Lalu Prasad and 11 others in October last year. According to the ED, between 2005 and 2014, when Lalu Prasad was the Union Railway Minister, the tendering process for operating IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri was allegedly manipulated to favour Sujata Hotels.