IRCTC launches 11-day 'Divine East Temple Tour' from Delhi

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) has launched a new tourism circuit, the 'Divine East Temple Tour', aboard its Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train.

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The 11-day rail journey offers devotees and travellers an opportunity to visit some of the country's most revered pilgrimage sites and culturally significant heritage destinations across Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

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The tour will commence from Safdarjung Railway Station in Delhi and cover Varanasi, Puri, Konark, Chilika, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Gangasagar and Baidyanath Dham before returning to Delhi, IRCTC officials said.

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The itinerary includes a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple (one of the Jyotirlingas) and the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi. From there, the train will proceed to Puri for darshan at the revered Shri Jagannath Temple, followed by a comprehensive tour of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar, Dhauli Shanti Stupa, the Udayagiri and Khandagiri Caves, and the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Konark Sun Temple.

The journey will then continue to Kolkata, where tourists will visit landmarks such as the Victoria Memorial and enjoy a sunset cruise on the Hooghly River, passing the city's historic ghats, the iconic Howrah Bridge and Vidyasagar Setu. The itinerary also includes visits to Kalighat Temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, Dakshineswar Kali Temple and Belur Math, associated with the legacy of Swami Vivekananda.

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A day excursion to Gangasagar, including a holy dip at the Sagar Sangam and darshan at the Kapil Muni Temple, is among the key attractions of the tour.

The final spiritual destination is Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar, one of Lord Shiva's 12 Jyotirlingas. The train is scheduled to return to Delhi Safdarjung on October 5, 2026, marking the conclusion of the spiritually enriching journey.

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe Tourist Train is equipped with modern amenities, including well-appointed cabins in AC I, AC II and AC III classes, on board restaurants serving hygienic vegetarian meals, enhanced safety and security features, and dedicated IRCTC tour managers.

The tour package is priced at Rs 1,13,530 per person for AC I, Rs 1,06,145 for AC II and Rs 91,370 for AC III. The package includes train travel in the selected class, accommodation in three-star hotels, vegetarian meals, sightseeing and transfers in air-conditioned vehicles, travel insurance and the services of tour managers.

Bookings for the 'Divine East Temple Tour' are open through IRCTC's tourism portal and authorised IRCTC tourism offices across the country.