Home / Delhi / Ireland top choice of Indian students, over 9,000 visas issued this year

With an unemployment rate below 4 per cent, the country offers strong job prospects
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:09 PM Mar 17, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo
India has surpassed the US and China as the largest source of international students in Ireland, with over 9,000 student visas issued this year alone.

Speaking in Delhi on Monday as part of Ireland’s St Patrick’s Day outreach, where ministers are visiting different countries to strengthen ties, Ireland’s Minister for Higher and Further Education James Lawless, highlighted the growing academic partnership between the two nations. “Indian students form the largest international student group in Ireland, with many enrolling in STEM, business, healthcare, and AI programmes,” he said.

Ireland is now looking to collaborate with Indian institutions, including IITs, to attract more students in fields such as AI and green energy. During External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent visit to Dublin, discussions were held on expanding university partnerships, the Irish minister shared.

One of Ireland’s biggest draws for students is its post-study work policy. Postgraduates can stay for two years after completing their degree, while undergraduates get a one-year stay. With an unemployment rate below 4 per cent, the country offers strong job prospects.

With affordable education, job opportunities and strong academic ties, Ireland is becoming a top destination for Indian students seeking global education.

