Irked over erratic garbage lifting, villagers dump waste at MC office

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 28

High drama prevailed at the Manesar Municipal Corporation (MC) today when hundreds of residents of four neighbouring villages dumped heaps of waste on the office premises.

The villagers who were harried over erratic garbage lifting in their area, went ahead to collect their waste and dumped it in the corporation office to give officials a stench of their acts. They brought six trolleys of decaying garbage to dump on the office premises. Officials of the MC tried to stop them.

The protestors from Aliyar, Dhana, Baskushla and Kasan villages tried to barge in the MC Commissioner’s office. They also threatened to dump the waste on the premises daily if the door-to-door garbage collection did not resume by tomorrow.

“The garbage is not lifted for days and every street and corner of the area has transformed into a dumpyard. They tell us that the contract of the agency responsible for collecting waste has expired and that they will be hiring a new one. This is completely a civic mess. We never faced such issues when village panchayats took care of the civic issues,” Suryapal Yadav of Aliyar village said.

“The MC is inefficient. We are struggling for basic infrastructure since we have been included in Municipal limits. They are just concerned about the societies. Dengue is fast spreading in the city and owing to the garbage contamination in our villages, children are facing various gastric, ophthalmic and dermatological issues. We tried talking to officials, but a majority of them remained unavailable. If the collection of waste does not resume in the next few days, we will come dump our garbage here daily,” Umesh Sharma of Kasan village said.

MC Commissioner Sahil Gupta said they have reasoned with the villagers. “The contract of the agency that lifted the garbage expire and we did make any stop-gap arrangement. We are working on smooth transitioning. We spoke to the villagers, villagers arranged an alternative dumping site and pacified them. The issue has been resolved,” he said.

A senior official of the MC credited the drama to the forthcoming civic elections, saying that the entire vandalism act was staged by wannabe councillors.

