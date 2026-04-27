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Home / Delhi / IRS daughter murder; accused sent to 7-day judicial custody

IRS daughter murder; accused sent to 7-day judicial custody

The accused ransacked an almirah in the house and stole approximately Rs 2 lakh in cash, the police said

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:51 PM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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A Delhi court on Monday sent the accused Rahul Meena (19) to seven-day judicial custody in connection with the murder and alleged sexual assault of daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) at her home in southeast Delhi’s Kailash hills.

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The accused was produced on Monday before Saket district court after the four-day police custody expired.

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Meena was arrested on Wednesday last week from a Hotel in Delhi’s Dwarka.

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The victim, an engineering graduate, was strangled using a mobile phone charger. She had also suffered head injuries inflicted with a heavy object.

Meena, a former domestic help employed by the family for nearly a year. He had been dismissed a few weeks ago after it emerged that he was under a debt of Rs 2-2.5 lakh, allegedly due to online betting.

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According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Vijay Kumar, preliminary findings suggest a personal grudge may have motivated the crime. However, investigators are also examining the possibility that Meena initially intended to commit theft.

Police said the accused ransacked an almirah in the house and stole approximately Rs 2 lakh in cash, which has since been recovered following his arrest.

At the time of the incident, the victim was alone at home while her parents were at the gym. They returned to find her critically injured and rushed her to a hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

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