A 22-year-old woman was found dead at her home in south Delhi’s Kailash Hills on Wednesday morning, and police have arrested a former domestic worker in connection with the case.

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The 22-year-old IIT graduate was the daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer. The accused was aware of the location of the keys and allegedly used them to enter the house on Wednesday.

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The accused was familiar with the household, including its layout and the daily routine of the family members. A senior police officer said that the victim's parents would lock the house in the morning and leave the keys outside for their domestic help.

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Meena was aware of the location of the keys and allegedly used them to enter the house on Wednesday. The accused was familiar with the household, including its layout and the daily routine of the family members. He knew when the victim's parents would step out for their walk or gym sessions.

Investigators are also examining a separate sexual assault complaint filed in Rajasthan’s Alwar against the same suspect hours earlier.

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According to Delhi Police, the accused, Rahul Meena, travelled from Alwar to Delhi overnight. In Alwar, a woman had filed a complaint on Tuesday night alleging that he assaulted her while her husband was away. Police there said the accused was known to the family.

CCTV footage from the Delhi neighbourhood shows the suspect entering the residential area early Wednesday morning and leaving about 40 minutes later. Officers believe the crime occurred during this time. The woman was alone at home while her parents were out, and she was later found unresponsive when they returned. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Preliminary findings suggest the victim was attacked and strangled. Police said a postmortem examination will determine further details. Investigators also reported that cash and valuables may be missing from the house.

The accused had previously worked for the family and was dismissed around one to two months ago. Police said he was familiar with the house layout, daily routine, and the location of a spare key, which may have been used to gain entry.

Authorities are looking into possible motives, including theft, financial distress, and resentment over his dismissal. The suspect was arrested later on Wednesday after searches across multiple locations in Delhi and Rajasthan.

Police said further investigation is ongoing, and they are coordinating with Rajasthan authorities regarding the earlier complaint.

Accused sold mobile to evade tracking in previous crime

Joint CP (Southern Range) Vijay Kumar informed that the accused Rahul Meena sold his mobile phone for Rs 10,000 and hired a vehicle for around Rs 6,000 to travel to Delhi in an apparent attempt to evade police tracking after allegedly molesting a woman in Alwar.

Earlier, during the investigation, police teams reached Meena's residence in Alwar, where it was revealed that he had allegedly been involved in a molestation incident in his locality just a day before the murder of the daughter of the civil servant. The accused then fled to Delhi to escape police action.

The Delhi Police had arrested the accused, Rahul Meena, from an OYO hotel in Dwarka on Wednesday.

Kumar told ANI that multiple teams were formed and sent across Delhi and other locations to trace the accused before he was apprehended. He is currently being interrogated.

On the day of the incident, CCTV footage showed the accused entering the colony around 6:30 am, entering the house at 6:39 am and leaving at around 7:20 am.

Knew where spare key was

Police said he was aware that a spare key was kept in a shoe rack for domestic workers and allegedly used it to gain entry into the house. No signs of forced entry were found.

The victim's father alerted the Delhi Police after finding his daughter unconscious at home. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Investigators said the accused carried out the crime, changed his clothes and fled with around Rs 2.5 lakh cash from the house.

A case has been registered against the accused under charges of rape, murder and robbery, and further investigation is underway, police added.

Accused stole 2 to 2.5 lakh rupees from premises

Police said Meena may have stolen approximately Rs2 to Rs2.5 lakh from the residence following the murder of the IRS officer's daughter in the house.

"...As we have received information from the complainant, it appears he (accused) may have stolen approximately 2 to 2.5 lakh rupees from the premises. We have also made certain recoveries, details of which we will share with you later," said Kumar.

Police investigations have confirmed that the accused had a habit of constantly seeking loans to fund his online gaming, frequently borrowing money from other domestic workers in the neighbourhood.

"He was removed, as numerous complaints had been received regarding his habit of constantly asking for money on loan. Investigations revealed that he used to play online games and would borrow money from other domestic workers in the neighbourhood," said Kumar.

With inputs from ANI