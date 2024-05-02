IS angle suspected, anti-terror unit to investigate case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

On a day when over 80 schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received bomb hoax emails, the police are probing possibilities of terror links.

The Delhi Police’s anti-terror unit special cell has traced the domain of emails to Russia and it is suspected to have been formed with the help of the dark web — an encrypted online content that allows individuals to hide their identity and location from others.

Soon after the threats, the Home Ministry spokesperson said in a post on X that the emails appear to be hoaxes and there is no need to panic. “Delhi Police and security agencies are taking all necessary steps as per protocol,” the spokesperson added.

Sources, however, have informed that the possibility of a connection with Russia and even Pakistan is being looked into to probe the involvement of the ISI. What has given strength to these possibilities is that the email from which the bomb hoax threats were sent includes the Arabic word ‘Sawarlim’, which has been used extensively in ISIS propaganda literature in recent years, sources said.

“The matter is related to national security. It needs a deeper probe,” a police official said.

The investigators are looking into the timing angle too as the country is in the midst of Lok Sabha elections, he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.