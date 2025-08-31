Is anyone safe in Delhi: Kejriwal

AAP leaders launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the Delhi Police after a sewadar was beaten to death at the Kalkaji Temple, accusing them of failing to maintain law and order in the Capital.

A video of the incident, showing sewadar Yogendra Singh being beaten inside the temple, has been widely shared on the social media.

In a post on X, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said: “Didn’t the hands of these goons tremble before they killed the sewadar with sticks and rods inside Kalkaji Temple? If this is not a failure of law and order, then what is it? The BJP’s four-engine government has brought Delhi to such a state that such crimes are now happening inside temples. Is anyone safe in Delhi anymore?”

Delhi state convener Saurabh Bharadwaj also criticised the police. “A sewadar was beaten to death with sticks just because he did not offer a chunni with the prasad at Kalkaji Temple. The situation in Delhi is going from bad to worse. The police are only busy with political assignments, harassing innocent citizens, while thieves, goons and gangsters have no fear of them. They believe everything can be managed with money. We are seeking an appointment with the Police Commissioner,” he wrote on X.

Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Atishi said: “The murder of sewadar inside the temple has made it clear that law and order in Delhi has collapsed. Criminals have no fear of police. Delhi has now turned into a jungle raj where criminals roam freely and the safety of ordinary citizens is left to god. The BJP’s four-engine government has failed.”

AAP MLA Anil Jha Vats said the incident was a proof of the inability of the Delhi Police to control crime. “Delhi’s law and order is in the hands of incapable people. The proof is that the police itself called Lawrence Bishnoi ‘sahab’,” he said.