'Is BJP opposing CJP or giving free publicity?' Asks K Annamalai over cockroach effigy burning

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday found an unusual ally in former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai.

Annamalai — who recently quit the BJP — questioned the burning of a cockroach effigy at a Dussehra ground in Delhi on Vijayadashmi and asked if the BJP was opposing or giving free publicity to the CJP.

Advertisement

"I recently saw a cockroach effigy burned as part of the Dussehra celebrations. Out of curiosity, I tried to find out who is giving this free publicity at national level. No surprises here. It was led by a BJP MLA, Ashok Goel. My question again is: Is the BJP opposing the CJP or giving it free publicity? Does it want the Opposition votes to split by making CJP a bigger player? At this rate, the CJP couldn’t have asked for a better PR team, even if it had paid for one!" said Annamalai.

Advertisement

He also recalled then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi's 2011 pledge that if his hands were not tied, he would have gone to Delhi and waged a war against the Central Government for cracking down against Anna Hazare-led anti-graft movement.

"Thiru Narendra Modi made this statement in response to the police crackdown on the peaceful anti-corruption campaign led at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Today, you could be jailed indefinitely; your surety bonds could be rejected; and, surprisingly, a Special Executive Magistrate will play circles around you when he/ she is empowered to deal with preventive arrest cases," Annamalai said questioning the delay in the release of CJP leaders Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.