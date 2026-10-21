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Home / Delhi / 'Is BJP opposing CJP or giving free publicity?' Asks K Annamalai over cockroach effigy burning

'Is BJP opposing CJP or giving free publicity?' Asks K Annamalai over cockroach effigy burning

Says, 'At this rate, the CJP couldn’t have asked for a better PR team, even if it had paid for one'

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:00 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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A cockroach effigy burns during Dussehra celebrations at a ground in New Delhi, on Tuesday. Reuters
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The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Wednesday found an unusual ally in former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai.

Annamalai — who recently quit the BJP — questioned the burning of a cockroach effigy at a Dussehra ground in Delhi on Vijayadashmi and asked if the BJP was opposing or giving free publicity to the CJP.

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"I recently saw a cockroach effigy burned as part of the Dussehra celebrations. Out of curiosity, I tried to find out who is giving this free publicity at national level. No surprises here. It was led by a BJP MLA, Ashok Goel. My question again is: Is the BJP opposing the CJP or giving it free publicity? Does it want the Opposition votes to split by making CJP a bigger player? At this rate, the CJP couldn’t have asked for a better PR team, even if it had paid for one!" said Annamalai.

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He also recalled then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi's 2011 pledge that if his hands were not tied, he would have gone to Delhi and waged a war against the Central Government for cracking down against Anna Hazare-led anti-graft movement.

"Thiru Narendra Modi made this statement in response to the police crackdown on the peaceful anti-corruption campaign led at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. Today, you could be jailed indefinitely; your surety bonds could be rejected; and, surprisingly, a Special Executive Magistrate will play circles around you when he/ she is empowered to deal with preventive arrest cases," Annamalai said questioning the delay in the release of CJP leaders Sourav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

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