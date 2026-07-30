Is Jantar Mantar locked for protests? Delhi Police respond

The Delhi Police on Thursday addressed public confusion over the status of Janta Mantar as a site of protests.

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Several social media posts claiming that Jantar Mantar has been locked or closed for protests have been circulating widely, which has prompted the Delhi Police to issue a clarification.

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While refuting the claims on social media, the police stated, “These claims are entirely false, misleading, and devoid of facts.”

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The police clarified that Jantar Mantar remained an active and authorised site for peaceful and authorised demonstrations.

“As per the Supreme Court Order and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Delhi Police thereupon in compliance of it, a maximum of 1,000 persons may be permitted at the venue,” the statement read.

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This permission is granted by the competent authority upon formal application by the concerned organisers or individual(s), subject to adherence of prescribed terms and conditions, the police added.

The police advised citizens not to believe in or circulate unverified information and to rely strictly on official communications for accurate updates.