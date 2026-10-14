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Home / Delhi / Is waving national flag a crime: Kejriwal on CJP leaders’ judicial custody

Is waving national flag a crime: Kejriwal on CJP leaders’ judicial custody

Das, Ranka and Shinde, along with other CJP members, entered Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, and unfurled the Tricolour, raising slogans against CEC Gyanesh Kumar

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:18 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and taken to Tihar Jail on Wednesday for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing at Jantar Mantar, which was denotified as a protest site on Sunday, police said. Photo: PTI
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AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday termed police action against Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka “absolutely ridiculous”, and asked whether waving the national flag in one’s own country is a crime.

Das and Ranka were sent to five-day judicial custody and taken to Tihar Jail on Wednesday for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing at Jantar Mantar, which was denotified as a protest site on Sunday, police said.

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Their associate Ajinkya Shinde was bound down to maintain peace and good behaviour for six months and released on a personal bond and a surety of Rs 5,000.

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Reacting to the news in a post on X, Kejriwal said, “Is waving our own flag in our own country a crime? This is absolutely ridiculous.”

Das, Ranka and Shinde, along with other CJP members, entered Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, defying prohibitory orders. They unfurled the Tricolour and raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, whose resignation the group has been demanding over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj told PTI that the arrest of CJP leaders is “shameful” and that his party will continue to support the demands of young protesters.

Political parties have a responsibility to stand with them, he said.

“Our stand has been very clear from the beginning. When farmers staged a protest, we felt their demands were justified, so we supported them. We also installed mobile toilets and provided Wi-Fi facilities to them. We did whatever we could to help,” Bharadwaj said.

He said the party also supported women wrestlers when they staged a sit-in at Jantar Mantar and it believes that the demands of the youth, particularly Gen Z, are justified.

“It is the duty of every political party to stand with them and support their demands. Otherwise, history will never forgive political parties. We are not taking a break. This is no time to take a break,” the AAP leader said.

The AAP Delhi unit chief said the arrest of CJP members for raising slogans and displaying the national flag is “shameful”.

While some groups are allowed to engage in violence, young protesters are being sent to jail. This movement will grow further, he claimed.

Bharadwaj also questioned the judiciary’s response to alleged police excesses during protests, claiming that students, journalists and lawyers had been assaulted on camera since October 2.

“The government being silent is understandable because police are acting on its behalf. However, if the judiciary also remains silent and does not take suo motu cognisance, and people are forced to seek the registration of an FIR, it is a matter of concern for the country,” he said.

Bharadwaj likened the situation to the Emergency imposed in the country in 1975, saying that questions over electoral irregularities, protests by students and workers, and economic distress remind him of that period.

According to the Delhi Police, the CJP leaders and 11 other group members reached Jantar Mantar by allegedly trespassing on private premises.

They were detained for allegedly obstructing police personnel from discharging their duties. Two FIRs were registered at Connaught Place and Parliament Street police stations.

Police said they were bound down in the cases and subsequently arrested under preventive provisions, citing alleged repeated attempts to disturb public peace and instigate others through social media.

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