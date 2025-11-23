DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / ISI-linked arms network busted

ISI-linked arms network busted

Four accused in police net, 10 foreign-made pistols recovered from their possession

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Nov 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in custody of the Delhi Police.
Advertisement

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an international arms trafficking network linked to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) that was supplying sophisticated weapons made in Turkey and China to gangsters based in India, officials said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The operation led to the arrest of four persons identified as Mandeep Singh (38), a resident of Garha Road, Phillaur; Dalvinder Kumar (34), a resident of Atti village, Jalandhar district; Rohan (30), a resident of Lahudda village, Baghpat; and Ajay (27), a resident of Bawali village, Baghpat.

Advertisement

The police recovered 10 high-end weapons. Of this, three weapons are made in Turkey and five in China.

Advertisement

In a press statement, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said the syndicate was involved in cross-border smuggling linked to gang of Punjab-origin gangster Sonu Khatri, alias Rajesh Kumar.

The DCP said on November 19, the team received an intelligence that the traffickers would arrive in Rohini to deliver arms. Acting swiftly, a trap was laid near Khatu Shyam temple on the Bawana road, Sector 28.

Advertisement

A white car arrived at the spot. The police apprehended two suspects. A thorough search of the vehicle led to a significant discovery of high-quality foreign-made semi-automatic pistols concealed inside the vehicle’s speaker box. The two men - Mandeep and Dalvinder - were arrested on the spot, Yadav mentioned.

Their interrogation led the police to two more associates - Rohan and Ajay, alias Monu. The police recovered two additional pistols and eight cartridges from their possession.

The police said Mandeep and Dalvinder were childhood friends and joined the arms syndicate through Jaspreet, alias Jas, a close associate of gangster Sonu Khatri. Jas, currently abroad, is suspected of being connected with ISI-linked suppliers who arranged drone-based deliveries.

Rohan and Ajay were long associated with gangs in Delhi-NCR, including the Gogi gang, Bhau gang and Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu gang, and were involved in distributing sophisticated arms to contract killers and extortion modules.

The police said Mandeep, also known as Pita or Manpreet, had an extensive criminal history involving murder, attempted murder, Gangsters’ Act and NDPS Act cases. He frequently used fake identities to evade the law.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts