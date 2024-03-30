Issues galore: Parking, infrastructure woes to fore before Lok Sabha poll

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 29

As the General Election approaches, the historic Chandni Chowk constituency of Delhi prepares for a fiercely contested political battle. Recognised as one of India’s oldest and most influential electoral constituencies, Chandni Chowk has been graced by the participation of illustrious political figures such as Radha Raman, Vijay Goel and Kapil Sibal from the Congress.

Established in 1956, this constituency has played a pivotal role in shaping the political landscape of the nation, having hosted 16 Lok Sabha elections from 1957 to 2024.

Throughout its electoral history, the Congress has emerged victorious nine times in Chandni Chowk, while the BJP has secured triumph on five occasions. Additionally, the Janata Party and Bharatiya Janata Sangh have each celebrated victory once.

The constituency boasts a substantial electorate, comprising 16 lakh voters according to Election Commission data. Among these, 8.6 lakh are males, 7.4 lakh are females and 160 individuals identify as belonging to the third gender. Caste-wise, SC and Muslim voters constitute significant portions, accounting for 21.14 per cent and 16.7 per cent of the electorate, respectively.

Chandni Chowk emerges as a prominent battleground where BJP leader Smriti Irani has previously contested unsuccessfully. Given the Congress’s substantial share of wins in the constituency, the faceoff between the BJP and the Congress is anticipated to be intense. In the lineup of candidates for the 2024 Chandni Chowk LS constituency, Praveen Khandelwal, a local trade leader from the BJP, has been nominated, while the Congress is yet to unveil its candidate.

Comprising 10 legislative Assembly segments, seven of which are home to major wholesale markets and industrial units, the constituency grapples with a myriad of issues. While concerns of traders take centre stage, issues such as pollution, affordable housing, parking and employment remain pertinent. In areas housing unauthorised colonies and jhuggi-jhopri clusters, residents clamour for basic amenities like piped water supply, sewerage and improved roads.

Vikas, a shopkeeper in Chawri Bazar, shed light on some pressing concerns. “The tangled web of wires poses a persistent hazard, causing fires and accidents, yet little has been done to address the issue. Additionally, overflowing sewage and rampant congestion exacerbate the challenges faced by locals,” he expressed.

In the 2019 General Election, Chandni Chowk witnessed a fiercely contested battle. This constituency witnessed 62.68 per cent voter turnout in 2019. BJP candidate Harsh Vardhan won the election with a margin of 2,28,145 votes, securing 5,19,055 votes. Vardhan defeated Jai Prakash Agarwal of the Congress, who got 2,90,910 votes.

