IT dept okays land sharing for twin towers: PWD Minister

The Delhi government is likely to finalise ITO as the location for the proposed twin towers after the Income Tax (IT) Department consented to sharing 4.5 acres for the project, officials said.

According to a senior official, the IT department has asked for 10 lakh square feet built up area in the twin towers in return for shifting its office.

The project was conceived by the Delhi government for bringing all its departments, currently scattered across the city, at a single location. The government currently functions from the Delhi Secretariat, which houses the offices of the Chief Minister, ministers and top officials of multiple departments.

The matter was taken up at a meeting held by Delhi Public Works Minister Parvesh Verma with officials of the PWD and the IT department.

"A meeting was held today with the ACS (PWD) and the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax regarding the Twin Tower matter. Senior officials from both departments were present," the minister said in a post on micro-blogging platform X.

"There are multiple options available but ITO has emerged as the most feasible location. With cooperation from the IT department, we now have availability of a bigger plot," the minister added.

"The IT department's Ayakar Bhawan, located at ITO, is an old building. The department expressed its agreement to share 4.5 acres for the proposed twin-tower project in return of 10 lakh square feet built up area in the new buildings to shift its office," a senior government officer said.

Earlier, six locations were shortlisted for the project, the officials added.

The officials said that if the plan progresses in the right direction, the twin towers will come up on either side of the Vikas Marg and will be linked through a skywalk.

"The Delhi government already has 13 acres available in the form of PWD building and Vikas Bhawan at ITO,” an official said.

According to initial estimates, the twin towers will come up with 30 lakh square feet of built up space. After meeting the requirements of the Delhi government and the IT department, the remaining space could be rented out to some Central government entity, they added.

The PWD is likely to appoint a transaction adviser to carry forward the estimates once the land issue is finalised, said a senior PWD officer.