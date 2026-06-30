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Home / Delhi / IT engineer held for ‘printing’ counterfeit notes in Faridabad hotel

IT engineer held for ‘printing’ counterfeit notes in Faridabad hotel

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Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 05:04 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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The accused in the custody of the Faridabad police.
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The Faridabad police arrested an IT engineer for allegedly printing counterfeit currency notes in a hotel room where he had been staying for the past two days. The police produced the accused before a city court, which remanded him in police custody for two days. He is being questioned.

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The police recovered a laptop, a printer, special paper used for printing currency, one counterfeit Rs 500 note and ten counterfeit Rs 100 notes from the room. They also seized other materials allegedly used to produce fake currency.

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According to the police, the accused was identified as Vinayak Jha, a resident of Sector 17, Faridabad. Preliminary investigation revealed that he is a graduate of VIT Bengaluru and works as an IT professional with a multinational company based in Noida.

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The Faridabad police received information on Monday about suspicious activity in a room at Hotel Sarovar Portico. A police team immediately reached the hotel, but the occupant was not present. During a search of the room, officers recovered a laptop, a printer, special paper used for printing currency and 11 counterfeit notes. The police seized all the items and registered an FIR at the Surajkund police station.

A senior police officer said the engineer had been staying at the hotel for two days but left after locking the room. Hotel staff grew suspicious and informed the police. The hotel’s records showed that the room had been booked by Vinayak Jha, who was arrested shortly afterwards.

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“The investigation has been handed over to the Crime Branch NIT team. The police are trying to determine how the accused became involved in such activities despite being highly educated. Technical examination of the recovered laptop, printer and other electronic devices will also be carried out. We are working to uncover the entire network and identify others involved,” said Yashpal, a spokesperson for the Faridabad police.

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