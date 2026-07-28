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Home / Delhi / IT ministry summons Meta after PM Modi's post removed; co admits error, says content restored

IT ministry summons Meta after PM Modi's post removed; co admits error, says content restored

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:50 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has summoned Meta's global head of public policy after the social media company removed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post addressed to the youth, sources said on Tuesday.

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According to sources, the global head of public policy of Meta (Facebook and Instagram) has been summoned by the IT ministry over the issue.

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The video -- posted on July 23 amid the student protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party -- was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outreach to youth promising stringent measures against paper leaks.

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A Meta spokesperson said the content was removed "in error" and has since been restored on the platform.

"The content was removed in error and has since been restored," the spokesperson said.

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