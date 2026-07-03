DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / ITI student confesses to cousin’s murder in weapons theft probe

ITI student confesses to cousin’s murder in weapons theft probe

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 05:30 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

An ITI student arrested in a case involving the theft of 32 licenced weapons from the Sector-8 police station in Faridabad has confessed to the murder of his 19-year-old cousin in a year-old case. The accused, Monu, a resident of Karnera village, told the police during interrogation that he and his girlfriend Sarita killed Shivam and dumped his body in the Gurugram canal.

Advertisement

The police said Monu suspected Shivam of inappropriate intentions towards Sarita. Acting on this, the couple allegedly planned the murder. On the day of the incident, Sarita called Shivam home and served him tea laced with sedative pills.

Advertisement

Once he was unconscious, they strangled him and smothered him with a pillow. Later that night, they transported the body on a motorcycle and disposed of it in the canal. Shivam went missing on July 9, 2025. His family lodged a missing complaint at the Sector-58 police station, but no breakthrough was found despite repeated searches.

Advertisement

Following Monu’s confession in the weapons theft case, the police have recovered key evidence, including Shivam’s slippers, on his disclosure.

The victim’s brother Vishal said the family had suspected Monu from the outset and had informed the police, but their concerns were not pursued seriously. He alleged Monu, then an apprentice at the Sector-8 police station, used his contacts to influence the investigation. He added that an early, impartial probe could have solved the case sooner and spared the family a year of uncertainty.

Advertisement

Sector-58 Station House Officer Inspector Vinod Kumar said the investigation is ongoing and Sarita has also been arrested in connection with the murder.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts