ITI student confesses to cousin’s murder in weapons theft probe

An ITI student arrested in a case involving the theft of 32 licenced weapons from the Sector-8 police station in Faridabad has confessed to the murder of his 19-year-old cousin in a year-old case. The accused, Monu, a resident of Karnera village, told the police during interrogation that he and his girlfriend Sarita killed Shivam and dumped his body in the Gurugram canal.

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The police said Monu suspected Shivam of inappropriate intentions towards Sarita. Acting on this, the couple allegedly planned the murder. On the day of the incident, Sarita called Shivam home and served him tea laced with sedative pills.

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Once he was unconscious, they strangled him and smothered him with a pillow. Later that night, they transported the body on a motorcycle and disposed of it in the canal. Shivam went missing on July 9, 2025. His family lodged a missing complaint at the Sector-58 police station, but no breakthrough was found despite repeated searches.

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Following Monu’s confession in the weapons theft case, the police have recovered key evidence, including Shivam’s slippers, on his disclosure.

The victim’s brother Vishal said the family had suspected Monu from the outset and had informed the police, but their concerns were not pursued seriously. He alleged Monu, then an apprentice at the Sector-8 police station, used his contacts to influence the investigation. He added that an early, impartial probe could have solved the case sooner and spared the family a year of uncertainty.

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Sector-58 Station House Officer Inspector Vinod Kumar said the investigation is ongoing and Sarita has also been arrested in connection with the murder.