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Home / Delhi / It’s official: DUSU polls on Sept 18

It’s official: DUSU polls on Sept 18

Nomination papers to be submitted on Sept 10

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:29 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Delhi University. File photo
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The University of Delhi (DU) has announced the schedule for the 2026-27 elections to the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) and members of the Central Council, with polling scheduled for September 18 and counting of votes to be held the following day.

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As per a notification issued by the DU Registrar, candidates can submit their nomination papers, along with a Rs 500 demand draft and affidavits, on September 10. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted at 3:15 pm the same day, while the list of duly nominated candidates will be published by 6 pm.

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The deadline for the withdrawal of nominations is September 11, following which the final list of candidates will be published by 5 pm. Voting on September 18 will be conducted in two sessions. Students attending day classes will be allowed to vote from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while voting for evening classes will take place from 3 pm to 7:30 pm. Counting of votes will be held on September 19.

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For the DUSU elections, nomination papers will have to be submitted at the office of the Chief Election Officer, North Campus.

For Central Council membership, nomination papers will be obtained from and submitted to the concerned colleges, departments or institutions. The university has also stated that all nomination papers are to be downloaded from the Delhi University website.

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The election notification further directs candidates and other stakeholders to follow the DUSU code of conduct and constitution along with relevant court orders and legal provisions governing student elections and public property.

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