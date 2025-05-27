IVP councillors meet MCD Commissioner, seek resumption of stalled projects

A delegation of Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP) councillors, led by senior party leader Mukesh Goyal, met Delhi Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashwini Kumar on Monday to raise concerns about stalled development and repair works across

their wards.

The councillors urged the Commissioner to expedite work related to roads, drains, parks, sanitation and other essential civic amenities.

Goyal said the Commissioner had taken note of the seriousness of the situation and assured that ward-wise meetings with councillors would be held soon to address pending development issues.