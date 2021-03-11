Jahangirpuri: ED files case against key accused for money laundering

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 23

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against several suspects allegedly involved in the recent Jahangirpuri violence, including prime accused Mohammed Ansar.

Financial dealings to be probed The ED will soon question all accused and probe their financial dealings

It is empowered to make arrests and attach assets

An enforcement case information report (ECIR), which is the ED’s equivalent of a police FIR, has been filed by the agency under the criminal provisions of the PMLA, agency officials said. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had recently written to the ED recommending a probe by the agency. He cited preliminary findings made by his officers in the case and the FIRs filed by them. Therefore, the officials in the agency said, the ED’s case stems from police complaints. Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured.

According to the police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched. Ansar (35), a resident of B-Block of Jahangirpuri, is alleged to be the “main conspirator” behind the violence.

During the preliminary investigation, sources said, it emerged that Ansar had some financial dealings and was also in possession of several properties, allegedly purchased using ill-gotten money (gambling).

The ED investigator would soon question all accused and probe their financial dealings. The agency is empowered to arrest and attach assets of the accused during the course of investigation under the PMLA.

So far, 25 persons have been arrested by the Delhi Police in the Jahangirpuri violence case, while two juveniles have been detained. —