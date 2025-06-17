Jailed gangster Kala Jathedi undergoes IVF procedure in Tihar   

Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, has undergone a medical process related to in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) for conceiving a child following permission from a Delhi court, sources said on Tuesday.

A Delhi court had earlier allowed Jathedi's plea seeking interim custody parole for undergoing medical procedure regarding IVF treatment.

Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Walson heard Jathedi's application for grant of interim custody parole for six hours to enable him to undergo urgent medical procedure.

"There was the court's orders for the procedure on June 14 between 6-7 am. The treating doctors concerned from the hospital visited the Tihar Jail premises to collect the semen samples. Total privacy was maintained," said the source.

Jathedi got married to a woman named Anuradha Choudhary in March last year when he was lodged in Tihar Jail.

As per Jathedi's plea, he and his wife want to "protect their lineage by way of procreating their child in order to secure their family tree", the court said in an order dated June 9.

The court said the sample after collection should be handed over to the hospital representative under Jathedi's supervision so that it is sent to the hospital within one hour.

The jail superintendent and the investigating officer were directed to cooperate in the medical procedure.

According to a reply from the AIIMS, "semen samples can be collected in Tihar Jail under the care of IVF team of Gurugram and transferred to IVF lab, where treatment of the wife of the accused is underway and semen samples have to be preserved within 60 minutes (after ejaculation)", the court noted.