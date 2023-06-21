Jailed gangster's property worth Rs 2.49 cr attached

PTI

Noida, June 20

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Tuesday said it had attached an immovable property worth Rs 2.49 crore belonging to gangster Manoj, alias Aase, who is categorised as the leader of a criminal mafia by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The property – a flat in the posh NRI City area of Greater Noida – was purchased using ill-gotten money by Manoj in the name of his wife, the police said. Manoj, aged around 45 years, is currently lodged at the Luksar jail and is the leader of one of the six gangs of the district which have been listed by the UP police as “mafia”.