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Home / Delhi / Satyendar Jain, 4 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in Delhi Jal Board corruption case

Satyendar Jain, 4 others sent to 14-day judicial custody in Delhi Jal Board corruption case

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:32 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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A Delhi court on Wednesday sent former minister Satyendar Jain, former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Udit Prakash Rai and three other accused to 14-day judicial custody in an alleged corruption case linked to the tendering process for sewage treatment plant projects of the DJB.

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Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh sent Ankit Srivastava, a former contractual consultant with the DJB, to two-day police custody.

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The court also issued notice to the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on a bail plea moved by Jain through his counsel on Wednesday.

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During the proceedings, counsel for Jain said after the FIR was registered “way back on May 10, 2024”, his client was called once on August 5, and then the second time through a phone call on Tuesday, after which he was arrested.

Counsel for ex-DJB CEO Rai also challenged his client’s arrest saying Rai was presently posted as Secretary in the Mizoram Government.

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While being taken to court, Jain said his arrest by the ACB was linked to the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls and called it “politics”. “This is done because the Punjab election is coming up, this is politics,” he said. According to the ACB, the investigation found that the tendering process allegedly contained restrictive technical specifications and conditions favouring a particular technology provider, Euroteck Environment Pvt Ltd, thereby, limiting competition and providing undue advantage to the private entity. The agency alleged that the proposed pilot study was not conducted, while restrictive conditions concerning the technology and media to be used were included in the tender. It also alleged that essential parameters relating to treated effluent were excluded and technical specifications changed, resulting in significant financial implications for the government exchequer. Jain was also arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case in May 2022.

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