Calling the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 the “Nagpur Education Policy”, the Congress on Wednesday claimed that the Modi-led Central Government's flagship education reform has been weakened, citing the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the credibility crisis surrounding the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the stalled Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill.

Advertisement

Marking six years since the policy was adopted on July 29, 2020, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh alleged that the NEP was neither discussed in Parliament nor approved by the Central Advisory Board of Education before being implemented.

Advertisement

Ramesh said the policy's key pillars had now come under strain. He claimed that the NTA had lost public confidence, while Pradhan, whom he described as the strongest proponent of the NEP, was forced to resign despite pushing state governments to implement the policy.

Advertisement

He also referred to the proposed Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, saying it had been referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament, whose meetings had been cancelled at least twice over the past three weeks following objections from NDA allies, leaving scrutiny of the legislation at a standstill.

Contrasting the NEP 2020 with the National Policy on Education of 1986 under the Rajiv Gandhi government, Ramesh said the earlier policy underwent extensive parliamentary discussion before being adopted.

Advertisement

He said one of its defining outcomes was the establishment of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, which have since expanded access to quality education and created opportunities for socio-economically disadvantaged students.