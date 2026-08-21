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Home / Delhi / Delhi Jal Board gets 4 weeks to file rainwater harvesting compliance report

Delhi Jal Board gets 4 weeks to file rainwater harvesting compliance report

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:36 AM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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The National Green Tribunal. File photo
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The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to file a further compliance report concerning allegations of non-compliance with the tribunal’s directions relating to rainwater harvesting systems (RWHS), groundwater recharge and monitoring of groundwater quality.

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The tribunal considered a tabular note submitted by the applicant on February 14, which alleged continuing non-compliance with various directions issued by it.

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Among the issues highlighted were the direction that rainwater harvesting systems should not be installed close to stormwater drains, to prevent contamination of groundwater during recharge. The applicant alleged several authorities had not complied with the directions.

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The applicant also raised concerns regarding the installation of piezometers near rainwater harvesting systems for monitoring groundwater levels and the quality of recharged water, as well as the requirement for separators to remove pollutants before recharge.

Another issue raised was the prescribed depth of recharge borewells. The applicant alleged several recharge borewells were deeper than the permitted level in relation to the static water table.

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The applicant further alleged that deficient rainwater harvesting systems had not been closed or rectified, including systems located near stormwater drains. Reference was also made to the action taken by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, including show-cause notices issued to certain authorities concerning deficiencies in rainwater harvesting systems.

The tribunal directed that the matter be listed on October 27.

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