Jal Board tender case: Court orders production of ex-CEO Udit Rai, Yadav

The Delhi Jal Board sewage treatment plant tender case moved back to the courtroom on Thursday, with the Rouse Avenue Court ordering the production of former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai and Nagendra Yadav on August 29. Both are currently in judicial custody in the alleged tender scam.

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Duty Judge Neha Paliwal Sharma issued the production warrants after the Anti-Corruption Branch moved an application before the court. The order brings the former senior DJB official and Yadav, who is alleged to have acted as an intermediary, back before the court as the agency continues its investigation.

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The court also remanded Pankaj Verma, proprietor of Srijanhar Enterprises, to judicial custody until September 3 after he completed two days in ACB custody. The agency had sought his custodial interrogation to examine the alleged financial trail and the role of his firm in the tender process.

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The case concerns tenders worth approximately Rs 1,943 crore for the augmentation and upgradation of 10 sewage treatment plants across Delhi. The ACB alleges that DJB officials, private contractors, technology providers and intermediaries worked together to manipulate tender conditions, inflate cost estimates and dilute environmental standards.

The agency has also placed WhatsApp chats at the centre of its investigation. It alleges that contractors received information about proposed tender changes before they were officially uploaded.

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In one exchange, a contractor allegedly responded, “It is a good news” and “thank you so much sir” after receiving details of a corrigendum restricting the technology permitted under the tender.

The ACB is examining whether such exchanges reflected advance coordination in the tender process and whether the changes ultimately benefited a select company.

The court’s August 29 production order comes as the agency seeks to establish the wider alleged conspiracy, identify the officials involved and determine the financial loss to the government.

The defence has disputed the allegations, saying Verma’s firm had valid business agreements and that the financial transactions cited by the prosecution were legitimate.