Jal Board to replace old pipelines in east Delhi

Around two lakh residents of east Delhi are set to get relief from recurring complaints of contaminated drinking water and low supply pressure, with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) preparing to replace ageing and damaged pipelines in Shakarpur, Mandawali and Pandav Nagar.

The plan comes against complaints of sewage water mixing with drinking water in these areas, while several households have also reported inadequate water pressure.

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Under the proposed project, old pipelines along main roads and lanes will be replaced with ductile iron (DI) pipelines measuring 100 to 200 mm in diameter. The stronger and more durable pipes are expected to reduce leakage and improve the water distribution network.

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The work will not be limited to the main supply lines. Old domestic connections supplying water to individual houses will also be checked. Where leakage or other supply-related problems are found, repairs and corrective work will be carried out as required.

The focus is also on preventing contamination. With drinking water and sewer lines located close to each other in these localities, leakage from ageing pipelines can increase the risk of sewage entering the drinking water network.

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Officials said safety standards would be followed during the construction work. After the replacement, regular checks of water quality and prompt action on complaints will remain part of the plan.