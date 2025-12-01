Jamal Siddiqi slams Maulana Madani over controversial remarks, demands public apology

A controversy has erupted after Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani made remarks related to jihad, the Supreme Court and Vande Mataram. Responding strongly, BJP Minority Morcha national president Jamal Siddiqi accused Madani of attempting to divide society and provoke unrest.

In a statement issued to the media, Siddiqi alleged that Madani was trying to create fear among people. He said, “Madani wants to disturb the country’s social environment. He wants to create fear among people. Congress-backed maulanas like Madani are trying to divide both Islam and Muslims. Nationalist Muslims of India will not tolerate this. Those who spread hatred in the name of jihad will be crushed.”

Siddiqi claimed that during the Governing Body meeting of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind in Bhopal, Madani levelled false allegations against the judiciary and government. He demanded that Madani take back his remarks.

“Maulana Mahmood Madani must publicly apologise for his statements. If he does not do so, nationalist Muslims will lay siege to his office,” he added.

Questioning Madani’s objections to national slogans and institutions, Siddiqi said, “Madani says the Supreme Court and Constitution are biased, but he should understand that if he made such statements encouraging youth toward jihad in any Muslim country, he would have been beheaded. What objection does he have to ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’? These slogans played a role in the country’s freedom struggle.”

He added that respecting national symbols was a matter of national pride and duty.

“The government is not forcing anyone to chant slogans. But when the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ or the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ is sung, one must stand with respect. Islam has no objection to the national anthem or national song. Love for the nation is part of our faith.”

Expressing concern over the tone and impact of Madani’s remarks, Siddiqi cautioned against their influence.

“Madani must stop provoking the youth in the name of jihad. Educated youth, doctors and engineers may begin to mistake extremism for the path of Islam, which is extremely serious and alarming.”