James, Dolly take the beat: Delhi cops patrol Ridge on horseback

Advertisement

The beat is green, the terrain is rugged and the newest faces on patrol have four legs each. Meet James and Dolly, Delhi Police’s mounted companions who are now galloping through the rocky paths of the Kamla Nehru Ridge, their riders keeping a watch over one of the Capital’s largest green spaces.The sight of uniformed personnel on horseback moving through the Ridge offers a throwback to traditional policing while serving a practical purpose: mounted patrols can cover stretches of uneven and narrow terrain that may be difficult to access by vehicles.The move comes at a time when the safety of Delhi’s parks has come under increased scrutiny following the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park in southeast Delhi earlier this month. The incident prompted the Delhi Police to intensify patrolling in parks and isolated stretches and identify vulnerable spots across the Capital.

Advertisement

According to officials, a mounted policeman can move deeper into such areas and cover pathways inaccessible to patrol vehicles. The elevated position of a rider also gives the personnel a wider field of view, while the presence of the horses makes the patrol difficult to miss.

The Kamla Nehru Ridge presents a particularly distinctive policing challenge. Spread across a vast expanse of green cover in the heart of the Capital, it attracts walkers, students, morning visitors and others, while its forested sections can leave some stretches relatively isolated.

Advertisement

Speaking on the initiative, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt told The Tribune, “North District is committed towards making the DU campus safe for all students, especially women. A Pink Booth has been established at a prominent place on the campus to ensure the safety and security of students.”

At the same time, PCR vans, Vamika Patrol Vehicles — special emergency response vehicles for the DU — All Women PCRs and pink scooties have been deployed to ensure that no incident of street crime against women goes unattended, the DCP added.