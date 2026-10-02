DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / James, Dolly take the beat: Delhi cops patrol Ridge on horseback

James, Dolly take the beat: Delhi cops patrol Ridge on horseback

As concern over women’s safety in isolated green spaces grows, mounted police guard Kamla Nehru Ridge

article_Author
Rahul Gahlawat
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:57 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Police Cops patrol city parks on horse backs to ensure women's safety.
Advertisement

Advertisement

The beat is green, the terrain is rugged and the newest faces on patrol have four legs each. Meet James and Dolly, Delhi Police’s mounted companions who are now galloping through the rocky paths of the Kamla Nehru Ridge, their riders keeping a watch over one of the Capital’s largest green spaces.The sight of uniformed personnel on horseback moving through the Ridge offers a throwback to traditional policing while serving a practical purpose: mounted patrols can cover stretches of uneven and narrow terrain that may be difficult to access by vehicles.The move comes at a time when the safety of Delhi’s parks has come under increased scrutiny following the alleged gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park in southeast Delhi earlier this month. The incident prompted the Delhi Police to intensify patrolling in parks and isolated stretches and identify vulnerable spots across the Capital.

Advertisement

According to officials, a mounted policeman can move deeper into such areas and cover pathways inaccessible to patrol vehicles. The elevated position of a rider also gives the personnel a wider field of view, while the presence of the horses makes the patrol difficult to miss.

The Kamla Nehru Ridge presents a particularly distinctive policing challenge. Spread across a vast expanse of green cover in the heart of the Capital, it attracts walkers, students, morning visitors and others, while its forested sections can leave some stretches relatively isolated.

Advertisement

Speaking on the initiative, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt told The Tribune, “North District is committed towards making the DU campus safe for all students, especially women. A Pink Booth has been established at a prominent place on the campus to ensure the safety and security of students.”

At the same time, PCR vans, Vamika Patrol Vehicles — special emergency response vehicles for the DU — All Women PCRs and pink scooties have been deployed to ensure that no incident of street crime against women goes unattended, the DCP added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts