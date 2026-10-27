Jamia agrees to hold students’ union polls after 21 yrs

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Monday agreed to hold students’ union elections after a gap of 21 years following a prolonged agitation and hunger strike. However, the standoff took a fresh turn later in the day, with the university issuing a final notice directing the remaining protesters to immediately vacate academic buildings and protest sites on its north campus or face disciplinary and legal action.

The university administration agreed to hold elections after the approval of the students’ union constitution, revoked suspension and show-cause notices issued during the agitation, and announced an inquiry into the conduct of security personnel. However, two students continued their hunger strike, demanding a definite election date, while several others were detained by the Delhi Police outside the university gates.

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In an order issued early on Monday, the administration stated, “The Jamia Millia Islamia Student's Union election will be held after 15 days from the date of approval of the constitution of the union.”

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The announcement, however, did not specify a deadline for approving the constitution, leaving the election schedule uncertain.

“The administration is merely looking for loopholes in our demands instead of fulfilling them. We have been asking for a definite election schedule, but the university has again made it dependent on another process without specifying when that process will be completed,” a protesting student told The Tribune.

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Another student said: “We will continue our protest until our demands are fulfilled and the election schedule is announced. We cannot end our agitation based on assurances alone”.

Meanwhile, in a fresh notice issued later on Monday, the university claimed that most protesters had ended their hunger strike and vacated the Department of Political Science, Department of Economics and the sit-in site on the north campus following the acceptance of their demands.

However, the administration alleged that some protesters continued occupying the Gulistan-e-Ghalib building, which houses the two departments, despite having signed the charter of demands.

According to the notice, a delegation of senior faculty members and university officials met the remaining protesters around 8.50 am and spent more than three hours persuading them to end their hunger strike and vacate the premises, but the efforts failed.

The administration accused the remaining protesters of disregarding the mutually agreed conditions and continuing the agitation for what it described as “vested interests”.

“It is worth mentioning that your presence in the Gulistan e-Ghalib Building, in which the Department of Political Science and Department of Economics are located, is unlawful,” the notice stated.

The university further alleged that locks of several departmental rooms had been broken and university property damaged. It also claimed that some former students were present inside the building and at other locations on the campus. These allegations could not be independently verified.

Issuing a final warning, the administration directed the protesters to immediately vacate the building and the sit-in site at Ghalib Lawn and leave the campus.

“If you will not vacate the said premises immediately, disciplinary and legal action will be initiated against you,” the notice warned.

The university's earlier order had also revoked all suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the protest and directed the constitution of a committee to inquire into the actions of security personnel.

It further recorded an undertaking by protesting students to issue a public apology through a press conference for any defamatory statements, actions or social media posts made against the university administration and to remove such posts immediately.

Outside the campus, heavy police deployment and barricading remained in place, while several students who gathered near the university gates were detained by the Delhi Police. The university continued to conduct classes online.

Online classes extended till Nov 8

Amid the ongoing unrest, Jamia Millia Islamia has decided to continue online classes till November 8, following which the situation will be reviewed to determine whether virtual teaching should continue. The university has also announced that second mid-term semester examinations will be conducted online, with the schedule and guidelines to be finalised by the respective Deans, Heads and Directors in consultation with the Controller of Examinations. PhD research scholars have also been directed to consult their supervisors online.