Amid hunger strike, Jamia Millia Islamia agrees to hold student union polls after 21 years

In a significant development amid the ongoing student unrest at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), the university administration on Monday agreed to hold students’ union elections within 15 days of the approval of the union constitution.

It also decided to revoke the suspension and show-cause notices issued during the protests, and ordered an inquiry into the conduct of security personnel.

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The decision came after the university considered a demand letter submitted by students on hunger strike and their representatives. The order addresses three key demands raised during the agitation, which had witnessed repeated confrontations between students, university authorities and police personnel.

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In its order, the university said, “The Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union election will be held after 15 days, from the date of approval of the constitution of the students' union.”

However, the administration has not announced a specific date for the election, making their conduct dependent on the approval of the students’ union constitution.

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Providing relief to students who faced disciplinary action during the agitation, the university ordered, “Suspension and show-cause notices issued to students during the period of protest are hereby revoked.”

The administration also announced that a committee would be constituted to inquire into the conduct of security personnel during the protests, another issue that had triggered resentment among students.

The concessions, however, come with conditions. According to the order, the protesting students have undertaken to issue a public apology through a press conference for any defamatory statements, actions or social media posts made against the university administration during the agitation.

The order said, “All such posts shall be taken down from channels on social media with immediate effect.” The university said the students’ submission had been taken on record and compliance would be monitored.

The administration also directed that “the protest shall be called off immediately on issue of this order”.

The development comes against the backdrop of mounting tension on the campus over the demand for the restoration of students’ union election. The agitation had intensified in recent days, with students protesting restrictions on campus access and disciplinary action against protesters.

The university had earlier shifted classes to online mode until further orders, while students alleged that several protesters were detained by police after being denied entry to the campus.

Monday’s order marks a major development in the standoff, although the timeline for approving the union constitution and the subsequent conduct of election remains to be clarified.