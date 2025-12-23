Jamia contributes to International study on social connection

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has contributed to a major international research initiative exploring how social connection, loneliness, and a sense
of belonging are experienced across different
cultural settings.
Faculty from JMI’s psychology department were part of the Indian research team whose findings have been released in the India Country Report. The report is a component of a multi-national qualitative research programme led by the Annecy Behavioral Science Lab (ABSL).
Samina Bano, Head of Department (psychology), and Sayed Ebrahim Mubasheer SM, Senior Research Fellow, represented JMI on the Indian team.
