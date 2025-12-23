DT
PT
Jamia contributes to International study on social connection

Jamia contributes to International study on social connection

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Dec 23, 2025 IST
Jamia Millia FILE
Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has contributed to a major international research initiative exploring how social connection, loneliness, and a sense

of belonging are experienced across different

cultural settings.

Faculty from JMI’s psychology department were part of the Indian research team whose findings have been released in the India Country Report. The report is a component of a multi-national qualitative research programme led by the Annecy Behavioral Science Lab (ABSL).

Samina Bano, Head of Department (psychology), and Sayed Ebrahim Mubasheer SM, Senior Research Fellow, represented JMI on the Indian team.

