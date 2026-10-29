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Home / Delhi / Jamia extends online classes, shifts semester exams amid election unrest

Jamia extends online classes, shifts semester exams amid election unrest

Cites campus vandalism, security concerns as students continue hunger strike

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:05 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Students argue with cops outside Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi. FILE
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Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Wednesday extended online classes until November 24 and announced all end-semester examinations would be held virtually amid unrest over demands for students' union elections. The decision followed allegations of widespread vandalism and damage to security infrastructure on the night of October 27, as protesting students vowed to continue their hunger strike until a concrete election timeline was announced.

Under the revised academic calendar, odd-semester teaching will conclude on November 24. Practical examinations, fieldwork assessments and project vivas will be conducted online from November 25 to 30, while theory examinations will be held online from December 1 to 24. Winter vacation will run from December 25 to January 12, with even-semester classes beginning on January 13, 2027.

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The university alleged protesters and locals vandalised gates and boundary walls, brought down Gate No. 4C, pelted stones and damaged the CCTV control room, cameras and connections. It also alleged masked protesters approached boys' hostels to mobilise support and that women faculty members, wardens and provosts had been threatened during negotiations.

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Students, however, accused the administration of failing to arrange a promised meeting with the vice-chancellor and refusing to commit to a definite election schedule.

They demanded that the students' union constitution be drafted and approved by December 20, the election date announced within the following 15 days, and the entire process completed by February 5. They rejected the administration's verbal proposal, alleging that no written commitment was provided and negotiations were abruptly called off.

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"Our demand for a fixed and binding timeline for the Students Union Constitution and elections remains non-negotiable," the protesters said, vowing to continue their agitation. The standoff remains unresolved.

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